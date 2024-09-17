Kyle Shanahan Says Trent Williams was "Decent" in 49ers' Loss to Vikings
By all acconts, Trent Williams did not play well during the 49ers' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
According to Pro Football Focus, Williams allowed four pressures, two quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit and one sack. That would be a subpar performance for any starting offensive lineman. But for a future first ballot Hall of Famer such as Trent Williams, it's embarrassing.
Surely Williams struggled because he missed all of training camp and still is rusty and out of football shape right?
I asked Kyle Shanahan that question on Monday. Here's what Shanahan said.
Q: Did the time off that T Trent Williams took this offseason affect him in this game?
SHANAHAN: “I don’t know how to totally answer that. I think Trent played decent. There's definitely things he'd like to have back, but I didn't see him get tired or fatigued or anything like that. I don't really relate anything to that. It was just about the game yesterday.”
Shanahan didn't seem to think is answer through. If Williams' poor performance isn't a result of rust and time off, then it must be a result of age, right? It seems like Shanahan is implying that Williams had no excuse to not be dominant. He just held out all offseason because he was offended that he no longer is the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. He's adamant that he can be the best left tackle in football even when he's 38.
Currently, he's 36 and struggling. I bet the 49ers wish they hadn't redone his deal a few weeks ago.