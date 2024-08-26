All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Still Won't Name the 49ers' Backup Quarterback

Let's help Shanahan make his decision.

Grant Cohn

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers' backup quarterback competition is over. Now, the team just has to pick a winner.

Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen both have had months of OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason to prove why they should be Brock Purdy's primary backup. Surely, the 49ers have seen enough.

“No, we haven't decided," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call this past Sunday. "We haven't told them yet, so still working through that.”

Let's help Shanahan make his decision.

In three preseason games, Brandon Allen completed 19 of 30 pass attempts (63.3%) for 194 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. His quarterback rating was a solid 81.8.

Meanwhile, Joshua Dobbs completed 34 of 51 pass attempts (66.7%) for 351 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. His quarterback rating was 84.7. In addition, he rushed 6 times for 28 yards and 2 touchdowns. So he scored 3 altogether while Allen scored none.

This seems like a no-brainer. Dobbs should be the 49ers' backup quarterback and Allen should be their third-stringer because Dobbs is better than Allen. Sure, Allen knows the offensive system better because he was on the team last year, but Dobbs still outplayed him.

Allen is a smart veteran quarterback who has a strong arm, but he's slow. He can't avoid pressure and he can't improvise. He's a sack waiting to happen. As opposed to Dobbs, who moves quite well and improvises when necessary. Dobbs actually is quite similar to Brock Purdy, while Allen is similar to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Do the right thing, Kyle.

Grant Cohn

