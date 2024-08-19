QB Joshua Dobbs Electrifies in 49ers' 16-10 Preseason Win Against Saints
The second preseason game is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers.
This time around it ended in fortune for them as they defeated the visiting New Orleans Saints 16-10. What wasn't fortunate for the 49ers was the preseason debut of Brock Purdy. He got to play three series, which only mustered 12 yards on 11 plays and one first down.
It was a lackluster outing to say the least, but Purdy isn't at fault at all for it. He really shouldn't have been out there with numerous starters inactive. I'm not too sure what the point of him being out there was. All it did was emphasize the two players who have been absent from the 49ers since training camp began.
Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk are desperately missed
Not that it ever was disputable before this game, but the 49ers are desperately missing Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. It became clear after the first two drives that Purdy was out there. He was hit three times with little time to operate within the pocket. The instances that he did have time to operate, he had no one to throw to.
No one was getting open. It just shows how lacking the wide receiver group is for the 49ers, which becomes glaring when there is no Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings. It really made no sense for Purdy to be out there. There wasn't anything to gain from him being there aside from getting hurt. I wouldn't be shocked if Williams and Aiyuk both get their deals done this week.
Joshua Dobbs is the No. 2 quarterback
I've seen enough. Josh Dobbs has to be the No. 2 quarterback for the 49ers. He was electric against the Saints both as a passer and a runner. He was the star of the game for the 49ers. What he showed today, and even against the Tennessee Titans, is that he can keep the 49ers afloat on offense if he ever has to start.
His highlight play was on third down with 47 seconds left in the first half. Dobbs scrambled around evading defenders before eventually taking off for an 11 yard gain for a first down. He really could do no wrong in this game and it's why he should be the backup to Purdy. The performance he put on against the Saints made this game enjoyable.
Jacob Cowing can be a contributor
Rookie receiver Jacob Cowing has missed most of training camp, which has put him behind the eight-ball. He was going to have to really impress in his debut against the Saints, and boy did he ever. Cowing was the best receiver the 49ers had today and probably the entire preseason so far. He did it all for them.
He showed how lethal he can be in the short game, used in jet sweeps, and reliable for moving the chains. Cowing's highlight came when Dobbs threw a perfect 38 yard pass to him with 25 seconds left in the first half. He showcased his strength as a double-move route runner, which proves that he can be a contributor for the 49ers this season. He just needs to stay healthy.
49ers might have their new punter
Yes, a punter was a key takeaway from this game. Mitch Wishnowsky has been missing in action due to injury, so that has allowed Pressley Harvin III to fill in. But Harvin has been doing more than filling in. He's showing that he might actually be an upgrade over Wishnowsky.
On multiple punts, Harvin successfully pinned the Saints inside their own five yard line. Anytime the Saints came out on offense, they knew they had to work the length of the field. Having a punter who can do that at will is a game changer and it is one the 49ers cannot ignore.