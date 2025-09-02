Leaving 49ers QB Brock Purdy off the NFL's top 100 list feels harsh
The NFL has finally released their Top 100 Players of 2025 list. But where's Brock Purdy?
Five San Francisco 49ers made the NFL Top 100 list: Christian McCaffrey (73rd), Nick Bosa (57th), Trent Williams (45th), George Kittle (31st), and Fred Warner (16th). But no Purdy.
Why Purdy should be on the list
Firstly, it must be said that Purdy’s 2024 campaign was largely solid. A ranking between 80 and 100 would have been fair.
The year before, when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, he set franchise records. But last season, when the 49ers went 6-11, Purdy was a significant reason why the 49ers weren't even worse.
Injuries and personal tragedies defined the 2024 campaign, and in San Francisco, what could go wrong did go wrong. Morale was arguably at its lowest, also partially due to losing the Super Bowl in one of the most brutal ways possible.
Despite the setbacks, Purdy delivered a respectable season, throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, only one more than his total from the previous year.
His completion rate dropped marginally from 69.4 to 65.9%, and his quarterback rating was at 64.8.
However, his game improved in other ways. He recorded a career-high five rushing touchdowns, and his mobility adds a valuable dimension when he needs to evade defenders.
The frustrating thing is, outside of the Bay Area, it seems his season has been widely unnoticed. Despite all the injuries that impacted Purdy's options, he made multiple statement games.
He posted a passer rating above 100 in almost half his games, demonstrating his clutch ability. Although some performances fell short and can’t be excused, the 49ers depended on him throughout the season.
This is now Purdy's time to bounce back
Aside from a few injuries here and there, Purdy will be under intense scrutiny once again in his fourth year for the 49ers.
With the organization’s most expensive contract and the largest jump from rookie to pro deal now secured, it’s essential he begins the season on the right foot.
McCaffrey is as healthy as can be. Kittle is raring to go. Ricky Pearsall will be looking to improve in his sophomore year. These are the best options heading into Week 1 in Seattle.
Though there are no major reservations about Purdy’s abilities when looking at the facts, he will always face heavy scrutiny because of his Mr. Irrelevant draft status.
San Francisco’s new era rests in Purdy’s hands, and he’s already putting up numbers that rank him among the top five quarterbacks to ever represent the City by the Bay.