One 2024 Factor for Brock Purdy Will Not be Allowed in 2025
There's no denying that Brock Purdy had a down 2024 season.
However, there are people (pundits, fans) who believe Purdy was fine last season for the San Francisco 49ers. All of the blame for Purdy's errant performance in 2024 was due to injuries, the offensive line, and the defense.
He either gets no blame or very little. It is an extremely favorable factor he had in 2024, but it will not be allowed in 2025.
Brock Purdy will not have any excuses to lean on or be shielded with this season. He got a lot of that from pundits and, of course, fans, last season.
It was as if he didn't have a hand in anything that went wrong with the 49ers. In reality, he played a significant part in the 49ers winning six games.
He may not be the top reason, but he's a significant reason. Of course, Purdy himself doesn't use any excuses because he has acknowledged he was at fault last year.
Now that he has been locked into a long-term contract extension, the excuses get thrown out. There shouldn't be any attached to him for why he plays below his standards.
There is no good reason for him to have any excuses. If injuries occur around him, figure it out. If he has a slump, get out of it. If the defense is giving up points, go score more.
That's what they paid him for. It's the belief that they have in him to bounce back and make 2024 an outlier. Things change when you're paid as a starting quarterback.
Now, he doesn't have to go out there and try to be an elite quarterback. He'll never be that. But he can go out there and be the 2023 version and maybe a little better.
He's shown how good he can be. Anything less than 2023 will be unacceptable and inexcusable. It doesn't matter if Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey miss time.
It doesn't matter if Ricky Pearsall struggles to take the next step or if Brandon Aiyuk is a shell of himself when he returns from his injury.
All of that money he was given takes the excuses equation out of it. No one should be running to defend him as passionately and profusely as last year.
If he flames out again in 2025 as he did in 2024, especially if he's worse, he needs to be at the forefront of all criticism involving the 49ers.