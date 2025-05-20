All 49ers

LeSean McCoy Says 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Extension is not Justifiable

Purdy will need to elevate his game to carry the 49ers back into the playoffs.

Grant Cohn

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Take this with a grain of salt.

LeSean McCoy is a former running back for the Philadelphia Eagles -- he's not inclined to praise the 49ers. So it's no surprise that he's down on the 49ers' five-year, $265 million extension for Brock Purdy.

Still, McCoy's reasoning is sound:

“If he doesn’t go there and win a championship, this means nothing," McCoy said. "Because in three years, he’s been to a Super Bowl and two conference championship games -- it will never get better than that. So, I’ll say this to y’all. This contract will not be justifiable because they will not be going back to the Super Bowl no time soon. And he is not a good enough player to carry a team that’s not that talented."

"I used to fear the Niners. When the Eagles played them, I knew it was going to be a battle. You know why? A lot of great players on defense. A lot of great players on offense. Now, they're gone, and the quarterback, the guy who was managing the team, now he's the one? I don't know about that."

I agree with McCoy, The 49ers were scary in 2022 and 2023 because they had so many great players. And they had all those great players because they weren't spending big money on a quarterback, which is the most expensive position. That was their winning formula.

Now, they have the same financial structure as the Dolphins and the Cowboys. Which means they have a core group of 7 to 10 players and a bunch of cheap question marks behind them.

Purdy will need to elevate his game to carry the 49ers back into the playoffs.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

