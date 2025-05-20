LeSean McCoy Says 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Extension is not Justifiable
Take this with a grain of salt.
LeSean McCoy is a former running back for the Philadelphia Eagles -- he's not inclined to praise the 49ers. So it's no surprise that he's down on the 49ers' five-year, $265 million extension for Brock Purdy.
Still, McCoy's reasoning is sound:
“If he doesn’t go there and win a championship, this means nothing," McCoy said. "Because in three years, he’s been to a Super Bowl and two conference championship games -- it will never get better than that. So, I’ll say this to y’all. This contract will not be justifiable because they will not be going back to the Super Bowl no time soon. And he is not a good enough player to carry a team that’s not that talented."
"I used to fear the Niners. When the Eagles played them, I knew it was going to be a battle. You know why? A lot of great players on defense. A lot of great players on offense. Now, they're gone, and the quarterback, the guy who was managing the team, now he's the one? I don't know about that."
I agree with McCoy, The 49ers were scary in 2022 and 2023 because they had so many great players. And they had all those great players because they weren't spending big money on a quarterback, which is the most expensive position. That was their winning formula.
Now, they have the same financial structure as the Dolphins and the Cowboys. Which means they have a core group of 7 to 10 players and a bunch of cheap question marks behind them.
Purdy will need to elevate his game to carry the 49ers back into the playoffs.