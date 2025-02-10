Lessons the 49ers Can Learn From Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia shellacked Kansas City in a 40-22 Super Bowl victory, denying the Chiefs bid for a threepeat. The Eagles succeeded where the 49ers failed, San Francisco can’t duplicate Philly’s path, but the organization can learn valuable lessons from why Philly won.
1. It’s not just about the trenches, it’s about dominance.
The top teams in the league all invest in the trenches significantly. The Niners have a long way to catch up to just make the playoff ante on both sides. The key though is the teams that win rings don’t just have solid trenches, they have dominance.
Playoff games are won on matchups, championships are won on mismatches and teams imposing their will. Philadelphia sacked Patrick Mahomes six times without blitzing once.
Kansas City won two rings with the dominance of Chris Jones. Philadelphia this year with the dominance of Jalen Carter and Milton Williams inside set up their teammates outside, creating the best defense against the quick throw in the league. Think of the Niners in 2019, DeForest Buckner drew double teams to set up Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.
Dominance inside to set up outside is why I am so adamant that the Niners draft Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen. He is a dominant interior pass rusher, one of just two at the top of the draft together with Mason Graham of Michigan. Shemar Stewart is a dominant starter but a proven ineffective finisher. Tyleik Williams is a run stuffer not a pass rusher. The 49ers need the dominant pass rushing disruptor. They need Nolen.
2. Play the kids.
Philadelphia has the league’s best and youngest defense, and it’s about to get even younger next year as vets are lost to free agency. At a time when speed is paramount, play the kids. The Niners are looking to this draft as a key source of getting bigger and faster. Those rookies will need to play, no redshirting, get the speed on the field.
3. This is Howie Roseman’s championship, rings begin at GM.
Philadelphia has remade itself on both lines due to general manager Howie Roseman’s constant investment in the trenches. The contrast between the franchises is stark. Roseman’s investment in the trenches over the past four drafts: two 1sts, three 2nds, and three 3rds. Kyle Shanahan: two 2nds and a 3rd. Part of that is the Trey Lance trade, part of it is priorities.
Roseman weapons drafted: one 1st, DeVonta Smith at WR. Shanahan: two 1sts and four 3rds. Then another 3rd on a kicker. This is the price you pay when your offensive coordinator makes the picks.
The one move the Niners can make to optimize their shot at a ring is to hire an outside GM with full personnel control.
Why does Roseman succeed? Elite talent evaluation skills, an aggressive trader, he uses what the draft gives him each year, he prioritizes the trenches, and he plans two years ahead. He knows Jason Kelce will retire in a year or two, drafts Cam Jurgens two years ahead. Knows he will lose Javon Hargrave and Haason Reddick, drafts Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.
The Niners need their own Howie Roseman.
4. The importance of avoiding mismatches on the offensive line.
Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said in an interview last month his game planning begins with an analysis of the offensive line, looking for trends and weaknesses. He used that to hammer the Niners in last year's Super Bowl with nine unblocked pass rushers on blitzes. That didn’t happen this year against the Eagles, who don’t have a weakness to exploit.
Shanahan said in an interview with Tim Kawakami last year that his focus is on the floor at offensive line, good enough to start in the NFL, good enough for him. Which Spagnuolo then leveraged. Philly denied that to KC by focusing on the ceiling at OL. Shanahan’s OL floor philosophy is outdated and needs to change. Philly’s victory and the Niners loss is proof of why.
Beyond this one game, the Eagles have a dominant defensive line, so do the Rams, it’s a big part of how LA wins. The Niners are overmatched against simulated pressure and cover zero blitzes, the forte of Mike Macdonald in Seattle. San Francisco has an easy schedule next year but they still need to get past the division. The 49ers lose to creative blitzers in Seattle and Minnesota and lose to better defensive lines. The OL philosophy must evolve or the Niners can still struggle next year, particularly in the division.
5. But that doesn’t mean forcing offensive line at 11.
Learning from Roseman, take what the draft gives you and draft for dominance, this year that’s on the defensive line. The first round this year provides offensive tackles who may be guards. One of the best linemen is a guard who may be a tackle in Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson going in the early 2nd.
6. Win your way, but learn where you need to adjust.
The Niners are a year removed from the Super Bowl, they have the blueprint to get there. Now they need a blueprint for how to win it. That involves learning from why Philly won. Draft dominance in the first, invest in trenches more than weapons long term, evolve the thinking on the offensive line from a focus on the floor to the ceiling. Keep the core blueprint, but tweak it where necessary.
If the Niners want to have a chance to play at home in next year’s Super Bowl and get the championship that has eluded this regime, learning and adjusting is the path ahead of them.