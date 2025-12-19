Kyle Shanahan Sounds Off on the Colts’ Run Game

It can be tempting for the San Francisco 49ers to overlook the Indianapolis Colts this week.

After starting the season 7-1, the Colts have been in a free fall. Now, they’re 8-6. A team that is decking like that can easily be taken as a joke.

However, the 49ers will be wise not to do that. Despite their free fall, the Colts are still a fairly solid team with their greatest strength being their rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor.

On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan was asked about what makes the Colts’ run game successful. The first part of his answer highlights what gets overlooked about it.

Kyle Shanahan raves about the Colts

“One, they have a great O-Line. They have, to me, as good of a group of receivers as far as they have all the elements of they all have size to block, they have speed and they all have very good hands,” Shanahan said. “Their tight end's very good. So, they're very good around them.”

It’s so easy to credit a running back for the success on the ground. Yes, Taylor is brilliant, and he makes the offense go. But he would struggle immensely if it weren’t for everyone who blocks.

Shanahan knows perfectly well about that. It’s been a significant reason why Christian McCaffrey hasn’t generated any explosive plays as a running back.

The 49ers’ blockers haven’t been consistent. I bet he wishes his players could be more like the Colts. That way, McCaffrey would see a boost to his production like Taylor.

“And then you just look at the back, you’ve got a four-three back who has the weight to run people over, who can break tackles,” said Shanahan on Taylor. “He has been doing it for a long time.

“So anytime you have a natural running back who gets to the right holes and has great vision, but also has elite talent with a great supporting cast around him and a very good scheme, Shane's [Steichen] always done a really good job in the run game and pass game, so they’ve got all of it going.”

The 49ers’ defense needs to be locked in for the Colts on the ground. Last week, they allowed Tony Pollard to go off against them. He ran it 14 times for 104 yards and a score.

Imagine how much worse it can get for the 49ers against one of the best running backs in the league. Selling out for the run will be an understatement for the 49ers’ defense.

If they cannot limit Taylor’s rushing attack, then it will be on the 49ers’ offense to be at their best.

