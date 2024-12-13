Major Takeaways from the 49ers' 12-6 Loss to the Rams
6-8, and out the playoffs.
The 49ers were just bested by the LA Rams in a game where the offense could get nothing going. The worst thing about it, the Rams had offensive issues too, leaving the score at 12-6. It was a low-scoring affair where both teams failed to score a touchdown. With this loss, the Niners are all but out of the playoffs and are dead last in the NFC West for the 1st time since 2020. What led to this dramatic loss, and what could have been better?
The Entire Offense
The 49ers offense was, simply put, abysmal. Brock Purdy looked like someone who already got a massive contract extension rather than someone fighting for one. He threw for 142 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception, and was sacked 3 times. That all put him at a measly 20.3 QBR, which is his second-lowest QBR of the season. In the most important game of the season. This game might've sealed Purdy a sub $60 million a year deal. Brock was consistently underthowing the football and was making poor decisions. There were multiple times Pearsall or Kittle got open and Purdy wouldn't find them, and then there was the case of the interception. It was just all-around bad. Then there was the lack of pass-catching from the wide receivers. The primary three receivers, Ricky Pearsall, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings combined for 20 targets and only 6 catches. You cannot win football games and drop the ball that often. It does not happen. Especially when your primary receiver states that they aren't getting targets, but drops a straightforward pass that could've been an easy touchdown.
This game epitomized the 49ers offense in 2024. Brock Purdy wasn't the Purdy of old, receivers were unable to create any separation and hold onto the ball, the offensive line looked poor without Trent Williams, and there was zero red-zone offense to speak of.
Puka Nacua
God, this kid is on fire. Puka Nacua was the X-Factor that the 49ers needed so badly, sadly he was on the other team. Puka had a day even with Charvarius Ward playing some of his best defense of the season, he caught 7 passes for 97 yards. A big chunk of those yards came on a huge 51-yard pass in the 4th quarter, which signaled the beginning of the end for the red and gold. The rest of Nacua's catches were in shorter yardage where he would take massive hits from the hard-hitting Niners defense, and he took some big shots. But Nacua isn't like most wide receivers, he can take those hits and dish them out too. The Rams obviously utilized him in the passing game while Cooper Kupp was locked down, but they used him in the run game to block corners and even linebackers. The craziest thing about it, it actually worked. Nacua certainly didn't win all of his blocks on LBs, but he didn't lose them all either. That, to me, is really impressive to do on top of getting hit over and over again by guys like Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. It's crazy to think that the Rams picked this guy in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. You know who the Niners picked in Round 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft? Darrell Luter Jr., and Robert Beal Jr. Let's compare while we're at it. Darrell Luter Jr. has played three games this season and Robert Beal Jr. has yet to record a sack. Both of those players were drafted BEFORE Nacua. If only the Niners knew how to draft well.
De'Vondre Campbell
There are so many things that I want to say about this whole situation, but I must censor myself. Campbell proved today that he was a wasted roster spot and is a "me" player, not a "we" player. Plenty of guys on this team are "we" players. Trent Williams and Charvarius Ward both lost children this season, Ricky Pearsall was shot in his rookie year, Fred Warner is playing with a fractured ankle, and Greenlaw was out for over 10 months. Those are "we" players. All of them had an absolute right to say this season is too much for me, I just can't this year, and no one would bat an eye. But they didn't because they were a part of the unit. I could continue to explain it, but I'd bet a former NFL LB's opinion might be better.
Campbell took the biggest game of the season as an opportunity to make a statement. To try and say, "I'm better than the bench." You might ask yourself, "How can someone be mad for being benched for Dre Greenlaw?" I think it goes to show how out of touch Campbell was with his role on this team. He came to the 49ers to be a starter, yet someone managed to not think that the legitimate starter was going through a brutal injury. If Campbell had been better throughout the season, maybe I'd understand his side more, but a majority of the media and I'd assume most of the team wanted change. They knew he wasn't starter quality and should be benched, but he wasn't. He was only benched when the true starter came back, and when Greenlaw got hurt he took his ball and went home. If De'Vondre Campbell isn't cut, I'd be disgusted. Disgusted for the guys who are "we" players and have to deal with his "me" BS. If any team wants to sign him after he pulled an Antonio Brown, they'd be absolute fools.
Kyle Shanahan
I'll start with this, I'm not calling for a Shanahan firing or a Shanahan trade. Getting rid of him now feels like a huge mistake. What I am calling for is for Kyle to take a look in the mirror. Reflect on what this game was, a targeting Deebo fest that failed to work. Reflect on what this season has been, poor playcalling and a lack of any sort of red zone offense not involving George Kittle. Reflect on this mess of a season and come back better. Come back as the contender that this team is supposed to be. You'll have a full offseason to retain a healthy roster and to scheme up some new and creative offensive looks. He has shown that he has it in him, just not this season. If Kyle continues this train into the 2025 season, then it'll be time to move on.
