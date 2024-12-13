49ers Featuring Deebo Samuel Leads to 12-6 Loss to the Rams
What an ugly, ugly game played tonight between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.
If you were expecting a lot of offense in this game, you were sorely disappointed. Both teams combined for 11 punts in the first half. That is tied for the most punts in the first half all season long. Weather conditions played a significant role, but that didn't start to occur until the second quarter.
However, the real limiting factor for the 49ers' offense wasn't the Rams' defense. It was Deebo Samuel. The 49ers featuring Samuel led them to a 12-6 loss to the Rams. For some reason, Kyle Shanahan made Samuel a feature in the game plan in this game. Samuel generated zero positive plays in this game. Instead, he generated several negative plays.
He was the biggest issue the 49ers' offense had in this game. Hopefully, he never takes to social media to complain about not getting the ball ever again. It's clear why he doesn't get the ball. He provides nothing positively impactful for the 49ers. Yet, despite giving the 49ers nothing at every opportunity, they continued to ridiculously force-feed him.
Meanwhile, every play for George Kittle and Jauan Jennings had a major impact. Running the offense through those two players worked for the 49ers extremely well against the Chicago Bears. It was working again in tonight's game, but for whatever reason the 49ers didn't want to heavily feature them. A key play in the game was when Brock Purdy threw it to Samuel at the eight-minute and 31-second mark of the third quarter.
He hit Samuel in stride on a crossing route. It looked like Samuel would've scored running with a full head of steam with a clear path in the center of the field. Unfortunately, Samuel dropped the pass and the 49ers had to settle for a 47-yard field goal. At this point, Samuel should be benched or exclusively used as a decoy/blocker, but Purdy and Shanahan refuse to go away from him.
Rather than run the offense that worked against the Bears, the 49ers wanted to appease Samuel at the cost of their efficiency and success. Aside from Samuel, Purdy wasn't good either. He had his moments with some sweet throws early to Kittle and Jennings but struggled for the most part. Purdy had so many underthrown passes, which makes you wonder if his shoulder is healthy.
With five minutes left to go in the game down by three, the 49ers' offense was driving the field. That was until Purdy forced a throw deep to Jennings. He overthrew Jennings by a mile and was intercepted on it. That throw should've never happened. Purdy ended up costing the 49ers with his grave mistake.
As for the 49ers' defense, they were suffocating the Rams for the majority of the game. Dre Greenlaw looked strong in his debut. He tallied a team-leading eight tackles in the first half. Greenlaw picks up where he left off by being everywhere on the field. He's the 49ers' magic eraser. Unfortunately, Greenlaw would exit the game in the third quarter and wouldn't return.
Once he left, the 49ers' defense took a step back. It shows just how impactful Greenlaw is to the 49ers beyond the production. When he was on the field, every defender looked hyped and was feeding off of Greenlaw's high energy. It's what they've been lacking all year. They've been needing that tone-setter and it clearly was beneficial. It became evident once he exited the game.
The 49ers' defense dropped off as the game went on. Nonetheless, they were still amazing. As usual, it was the 49ers' offense that was the issue in the loss. Shanahan was stubborn with force-feeding Samuel and Purdy was off the mark for the majority of the game. As a result, it cost them the win and essentially ruined any hope of making the playoffs.
A fitting end for the 49ers 2024 season.