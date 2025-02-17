All 49ers

Maxx Crosby Loves the Bay Area, Does he Want to Join the 49ers?

Sounds like if the 49ers were to trade for Crosby, he wouldn't be mad about it.

Grant Cohn

Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby (98) attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby (98) attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Raiders might trade Maxx Crosby this offseason, and the 49ers could be one of the teams he would like to join.

Crosby has said in the past that he would like to be a Raider for life, but he also will turn 28 in August, he wants to win a Super Bowl and the Raiders still are years away from competing. They might want to trade him for lots of draft picks and he might want a fresh start elsewhere.

This past weekend, Crosby came to the Bay Area to watch the NBA All Star Game and apparently had a great time.

"Spent 48 Hours In The Bay This Weekend," wrote Crosby. "Easily One Of The Best Experiences I’ve Had So Far As A Professional. The Amount Of Love Yall Showed For This 4th Rounder From Eastern Michigan Was Humbling. I Was Just A Young Kid Chasing My Dreams & Trying To Figure It Out When I First Touched Down In Cali As A Rookie. Going From Oaktown To Alameda & The City & Being With The People Was Truly Was Iconic & Means More To Me Than Anything. Impact & Inspiring Is Everything. Spent One Year In The Town & The Rest Is History. The Town Will Forever Hold A Special Place In My Heart. To Everybody I Encountered Out There, I Love Yall. We Will Back Again Soon."

Sounds like if the 49ers were to trade for Crosby, he wouldn't be mad about it. And maybe even he expects to get traded to the 49ers considering he said he will be back soon. Or maybe he just wants to visit Alcatraz. We'll find out soon enough.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News