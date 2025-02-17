Maxx Crosby Loves the Bay Area, Does he Want to Join the 49ers?
The Raiders might trade Maxx Crosby this offseason, and the 49ers could be one of the teams he would like to join.
Crosby has said in the past that he would like to be a Raider for life, but he also will turn 28 in August, he wants to win a Super Bowl and the Raiders still are years away from competing. They might want to trade him for lots of draft picks and he might want a fresh start elsewhere.
This past weekend, Crosby came to the Bay Area to watch the NBA All Star Game and apparently had a great time.
"Spent 48 Hours In The Bay This Weekend," wrote Crosby. "Easily One Of The Best Experiences I’ve Had So Far As A Professional. The Amount Of Love Yall Showed For This 4th Rounder From Eastern Michigan Was Humbling. I Was Just A Young Kid Chasing My Dreams & Trying To Figure It Out When I First Touched Down In Cali As A Rookie. Going From Oaktown To Alameda & The City & Being With The People Was Truly Was Iconic & Means More To Me Than Anything. Impact & Inspiring Is Everything. Spent One Year In The Town & The Rest Is History. The Town Will Forever Hold A Special Place In My Heart. To Everybody I Encountered Out There, I Love Yall. We Will Back Again Soon."
Sounds like if the 49ers were to trade for Crosby, he wouldn't be mad about it. And maybe even he expects to get traded to the 49ers considering he said he will be back soon. Or maybe he just wants to visit Alcatraz. We'll find out soon enough.