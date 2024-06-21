Mike Florio Says the Lions are Better than the 49ers
The 49ers might not be the top team in the NFC anymore.
After squeaking through the NFC playoffs and doing relatively little to improve their team this offseason, the 49ers may have fallen behind the Detroit Lions, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
“It feels like it’s the Lions this year," said Florio. "Last year, the Lions were kind of in that mode with the 49ers. It feels like it’s the Lions, and then maybe the 49ers this year. That’s just visceral from my perspective, that’s not based on betting odds or anything like that. I feel like this is it for the Lions. This is the peak, and the next logical step is for them to get to the Super Bowl, but who knows?”
Florio doesn't exactly give analysis, so I will for him.
You could argue that the Lions should have beaten the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game last season. At halftime, the Lions were winning 24-7 and had rushed for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries. Then they abandoned their run game in the second half and let the 49ers back in the game. And it still took a miracle catch by Brandon Aiyuk for the 49ers to pull off the comeback.
This offseason, the Lions improved their biggest weakness -- their pass defense -- by signing defensive end Marcus Davenport and cornerback Carlton Davis then drafted cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The Lions also retained offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who most likely will become a head coach elsewhere next year. So they have tremendous urgency to win now while they still have Johnson.
It's not outrageous to say the Lions will be better than the 49ers this season. In fact, I expect the Lions will win the NFC, and then lose in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs.