The Most Challenging Thing About the 49ers' Schedule

The schedule could turn out to be more difficult than it seems at the present.

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
On paper, the 49ers have one of the easiest schedules any team has had since 2000.

If the 49ers don't make the playoffs, heads will explode (figuratively). And yet, even the 49ers' schedule has challenging parts according to CBS Sports.

"The 49ers only play four games against teams that made the playoffs last season (Rams x 2, Buccaneers, Texans), but the NFL didn't do them any favors because they kind of lumped them all together," writes CBS Sports' John Breech. "All four games will be played between Week 5 and Week 10 and three of them will be on the road."

In addition, six of the 49ers' first nine games will be on the road. In addition, they have five games that start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific, which could make some easy matchups a bit more challenging. For instance, the 49ers will play at 10:00 a.m. game on the road against the Giants who won just three games last season.

But, the Giants have an elite defensive line with Abdul Carter, Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, they have an elite wide receiver in Malik Nabers and they have a quarterback in Russell Wilson who's 18-3 in his career against the 49ers. So that game is no gimme.

What's more, the 49ers' have a 10:00 a.m. game on the road against the Browns whose defensive coordinator is Jim Schwartz, and he's 9-1 in his career against Kyle Shanahan. Plus that game will be played at the end of November which means there could be rain or snow, and Brock Purdy can't function with a wet ball.

