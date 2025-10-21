All 49ers

Why Bryce Huff's Injury Isn't Enticing the 49ers to Make a Trade

You would think that the 49ers losing their second-best pass rusher, Bryce Huff, would entice them to make a trade, but it isn't.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to make a pass against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Trading for a pass rusher has been a hot topic of discussion for the San Francisco 49ers ever since Nick Bosa was lost for the season to a torn ACL.

That topic has only intensified after seeing how mediocre the pass rush has been without Bosa. The 49ers' victory over the Atlanta Falcons was their first effective pass-rushing output since Bosa.

That's largely due to the efforts of Bryce Huff. He registered six pressures and a strip-sack fumble. Unfortunately, he's now dealing with a hamstring injury that will hold him out at least two weeks.

Surely, the 49ers will look to trade for a pass rusher now that their second-best one out right?

49ers aren't enticed to trade after Bryce Huff's injury

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) reacts after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wrong.

The 49ers weren't that enticed to make a trade when Bosa was out, so it's definitely not going to matter with Huff out for only two weeks. Kyle Shanahan said as much on Monday via conference call.

“I don't think it changes the urgency of it," said Shanahan. "It definitely sucks losing Huff, but it is a hamstring and hopefully it won't be longer than two weeks. You know that he is coming back and sooner than later, but those guys have been looking into that stuff all the time for the last few weeks, and I'm sure they'll continue over the next couple weeks.”

The 49ers are looking, but they're not pushing the envelope. They want to make a trade that makes sense for their team now and beyond.

In year's past, the 49ers have had no qualms going after rentals. But this year, they aren't enticed to do so. Their aim is to acquire someone who can help now and next season.

"I think that's something that we definitely would prefer," Shanahan said. "Of course, we want someone to help us out this year, but I'd love it not to be at the expense of our team next year also. I know we all feel that way and hopefully we can find a situation that does both and if not, you don't do something like that just to do it. I'm really excited about the guys we have in our building right now also.”

At this point, I don't see how the 49ers make a trade. Time is starting to become scarce with the trade deadline on Nov. 4 quickly approaching.

