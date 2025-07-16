All 49ers

Multiple Teams Want to Trade for 49ers Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

This is terrific news for Jauan Jennings.

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
As you know, Jennings wants another contract extension with the 49ers. And if he doesn't get one, he wants the 49ers to trade him. Standard business procedure in the NFL. He's by far the most underpaid veteran on the 49ers, and they know it.

Apparently, other teams see Jennings' value as well. That's why multiple teams have reached out to the 49ers about potentially trading for Jennings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Unfortunately for those teams, the 49ers told them that they have no intention of trading Jennings.

This means that other teams seem to be willing to pay Jennings what he wants. So the 49ers either have to pay Jennings the market rate for his services, or they can force him to play out the final year of his contract.

Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017, they generally haven't held prominent veterans on the team against their will. They've either released them (see: Arik Armstead), traded them (see: Deebo Samuel), or extended them (see: Brandon Aiyuk). Jennings should be no exception. He's a key member of the 49ers' present and future, and he won't break the bank.

No. 1 wide receivers routinely get paid more than $30 million per season these days. Jennings probably won't even get $20 million just because the 49ers buried him on the depth chart for so long. But he should be with the 49ers for a long time, because he fits the culture, and he wants to be here. As opposed to Aiyuk, who seems disgruntled even though he got his extension.

I predict Jennings will get his extension in a couple weeks and he'll be on the 49ers much longer than Aiyuk.

