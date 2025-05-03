All 49ers

Mykel Williams is Excited to Play 9-Technique in the 49ers Defense

Expect Williams to thrive on the 49ers while offenses focus their attention on stopping Bosa.

Grant Cohn

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
At the University of Georgia, Mykel Williams mostly played 4i-technique.

In English, that means he lined up slightly inside the offensive tackle, not quite face-to-face with him. That's what the "i" stands for -- inside. He practically was a defensive tackle. On the 49ers, he will play 9-technique almost exclusively. That means he will line up outside the offensive tackle and the tight end. So, he'll have lots of space, which means he'll have more opportunities to sack the quarterback than he had in college.

Williams recently was asked about his upcoming transition to the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front. Here's what he said.

Q: Georgia used you all over the place, playing some 9-technique. How do you view this for your fit for the Wide 9 and what they like to do up front?

WILLIAMS: “I love it, man. I’m excited. I played some nine at Georgia, but just to be primarily nine-tech, I’m excited man. Super excited.”

Q: What is it about your skillset that makes you a fit for that?

WILLIAMS: “I feel like because of how well I play on edges, just being in a wide nine the whole game, all the time would allow me to make more plays and would allow me to just be a better player overall and have a better career.”

Q: What do you look forward to the most playing for a defense led by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the culture you’re stepping into?

WILLIAMS: “Man, I’m just excited to play for Coach Saleh and play in his scheme to where he lets the front do what the front does, which is rushing and set edges and play the run. So, I’m excited to play for Coach Saleh and play in his system and play with the great players. And I’m playing with Nick Bosa, man, I can’t wait to get to practice. I can’t wait to get to practice.”

MY TAKE: Williams' experience playing 4i-technique will give the defensive the flexibility to use other fronts, not just the Wide 9. But he mostly will play 9-technique, and this alignment should unlock his pass-rush productivity. He might never lead the league in sacks, but he should be able to record 9 or 10 per season as a complementary edge-rusher opposite Nick Bosa while playing elite run defense.

