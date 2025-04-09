NFC Personnel Man Says 49ers Should Not Extend Brock Purdy
What an unenviable position to be in.
The 49ers have a good quarterback, not a great quarterback. Of course, we're talking Brock Purdy. When he was getting paid $1 million per season, he was a phenomenal value. But now, he apparently wants more than $50 million per season because he had one great year on one great team in 2023.
In 2024 when lots of key players around him got injured, he didn't play so well.
And that's one reason why a high-ranking NFC personnel man who requested anonymity told Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame that the 49ers should not extend Purdy.
"I’d play it out as long as possible without paying him if I was San Francisco, including using tags, etc.," said the personnel man. "I think paying him $50-plus million is very risky."
I completely agree.
The 49ers do not have to pay Purdy more than $50 million per season. I doubt any other team would even consider paying him that much because they don't have Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers feel that Purdy is a great fit for Shanahan's offense, but that doesn't mean they want to give him every penny he wants. Technically, they can keep him for the next three seasons by making him play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 and then franchise-tagging him in 2026 and 2027. In total, those moves would cost the 49ers roughly $98 million.
There's absolutely no good reason to pay Purdy a dollar more.