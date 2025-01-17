NFL.com Ranks 49ers RB Jordan Mason 23rd Among NFL Running Backs
Jordan Mason emerged as one of the 49ers' most dangerous weapons this season.
While Deebo Samuel struggled to break tackles, Mason did not. He broke one once every 11.8 times he carried the ball -- tied for 15th-best in the NFL. He's one of the most powerful runners in the NFL and he's only 25 years old. His best days are ahead of him.
Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew has taken notice. He recently ranked Mason 23rd among players at his position for the 2024 season. Christian McCaffrey did not make the list because he missed most of the season due to various injuries.
"Entering the season (and ending it) without Christian McCaffrey was a tough pill to swallow for 49ers fans," writes Jones-Drew. "That bad feeling was briefly alleviated when Mason dominated opponents over the first month with three 100-yard rushing performances. Unfortunately, he (like most of the Niners stars) dealt with injuries that ultimately limited his play over the second half of the season. San Francisco should feel good about pairing him with a healthy McCaffrey next season."
Considering Mason is firmly within the top 32 running backs in the NFL, another team could look at him as a starter and try to sign him this offseason. He would be an instant upgrade for the Washington Commanders, whose general manager, Adam Peters, was in the 49ers' front office when they signed Mason as an undrafted free agent. He might value Mason more than the 49ers do.