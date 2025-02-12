All 49ers

NFL.com Ranks the 49ers 21st in Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

Grant Cohn

Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Most national football analysts don't seem to believe in the 49ers right now.

They could make some moves in free agency to improve their roster, but as of now they still look like the team that finished 6-11 and in last place in the NFC West. That's why NFL.com ranks them 21st in their post-Super Bowl power rankings.

"When the 49ers were seemingly dangling Brandon Aiyuk's name in trade talks last spring, some of us openly wondered if Deebo Samuel should have been the receiver the team looked to move -- and he later acknowledged his name did come up in discussions a year ago," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm.

"Deebo's fate is shaping up to be one of the major offseason plot points now that the 49ers appear ready to shop Samuel for real. That suggests to me that Brock Purdy's extension is far more likely to happen than not.

"Losing Samuel would take some zing out of the Niners' offensive skill-position group, and it might hurt their flexibility somewhat, but they have Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to step up and fill the void. San Francisco won't be able to keep everyone this offseason, but the core remains in place to compete again in 2025, even after the disastrous setback season of 2024 that few anticipated."

Overall, Edholm's analysis has a positive, hopeful tone, and yet he ranked the 49ers 21st, behind the Rams (11th), the Seahawks (16th) and the Cardinals (17th). Which means Edholm expects the 49ers to finish last in the NFC West for the second season in a row. Which is a distinct possibility considering the 49ers won't have the cap space to make major upgrades to their roster in free agency.

They don't know it yet, but they're rebuilding.

