NFL.com Says the 49ers Have One of the Toughest Tasks this Offseason
The 49ers have major ground to make up this offseason.
The Eagles seem far and away the best team in the NFC. They have no weaknesses, as opposed to the 49ers who have weaknesses practically everywhere. Better injury luck certainly would help, but the 49ers also have to find a way to improve the talent on their roster this offseason. And that won't be easy to do with so many upcoming free agents and players who need contract extensions.
For the second offseason in a row, the 49ers could spend most of their money simply on keeping their team together.
"Depending on how San Francisco structures Brock Purdy’s contract, it could put the front office in a major bind when attempting to maintain a Super Bowl-caliber roster," writes NFL.com analyst Matt Okada. "It’s also not impossible they’ll need to extend George Kittle -- entering a contract year -- as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league. They are also expected to explore the trade market for star receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason, per Rapoport.
"The Niners can’t afford to get worse on either side of the ball if they want to compete for NFC championships again, but they may not be able to afford much else this offseason. GM John Lynch and Co. will likely need to get creative to make it through March in one piece."
You're either getting better or you're getting worse, and I don't see how the 49ers can get better this offseason when they're most likely going to lose Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave and possibly Dre Greenlaw, too.
It will be interesting to see how the 49ers spend their money in free agency.