One Free Agent Signing Could Be a Bad Fit for the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers' signing of Nate Hobbs in free agency may have been the move that was met with the most questions about his fit and role with the team. The questions apparently are more than just from the fans and media around the team. Plenty of analysts across the NFL are unsure of the fit.
Was Nate Hobbs' signing with the San Francisco 49ers a bad fit?
Mo Moton of Bleacher Report went through the eight fits that he did not like in free agency, and he listed Hobbs to the 49ers as one of the moves that he did not like.
Hobbs should've signed with a team that needed a slot cornerback or joined a situation in which he could compete for the position. Unless the 49ers plan to move him around the secondary, he's in a tough spot to perform at his peak.Mo Moton
This is a fair analysis. The Green Bay Packers signed Hobbs to play the outside last season, and while you can say that injuries ended any real chance that we would see that play out, Hobbs has been better in the slot than he has been on the outside for the majority of his career.
When the 49ers were looking to sign a cornerback this offseason, most assumed they would focus on the outside and not the slot. Renardo Green seems to be the cornerback in the most deep water amongst the coaching staff, and both Upton Stout and Deommodore Lenoir have slot experience.
Perhaps Raheem Morris wants three cornerbacks with slot experience; perhaps they view Hobbs better on the outside, similarly to the Packers. There is also a thought that Hobbs will be their dime backer. With Ji’Ayir Brown starting and Jason Pinnock off the team, they currently do not have anyone in the dime role.
That would essentially be a big slot role, and Hobbs could interchange with Stout as the big and little slot, depending on formations. Still, if he is spending a lot of time in that role, he is not pushing Green, which is the role that many assume he signed to do.
This is one of the signings where it may have been best if the two sides had not come together. Hobbs could have found a slot role somewhere, and the 49ers could have found more experience to push Green on the outside.
There is also the chance that Hobbs starts the year in the dime role, but pushes Green and is great on the outside, proving it to be a good signing. It will be interesting to see how this one shapes out.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley