NFL Mock Draft: 49ers use 11th Pick on Top Cornerback

Cornerback may end up being a position that offers the best player available for the 49ers with the 11th pick.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Well, this is a little different.

In their latest NFL mock draft, Pro Football Network has the 49ers using their 11th pick on Texas' top cornerback Jahdae Barron.

The majority of mock drafts have the 49ers taking an offensive or defensive lineman. Some have the 49ers taking a cornerback, but it's almost always Michigan's Will Campbell.

So, this mock draft is a little different for the position taken and the player. Here is what Pro Football Network had to say about the pick.

"The 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner is a seasoned veteran with 57 career games under his belt, including 38 starts for the Longhorns. A true lockdown defender, he racked up 11 pass breakups and five interceptions in his final season while also proving to be a strong and reliable tackler. Versatility is a major selling point — he can step in immediately and make an impact at nickel, corner, or safety, filling multiple roles in the San Francisco 49ers’ defense."

Surprisingly, cornerback is starting to seem like the pick for the 49ers to make at No. 11. It is likely that the draft board will give the 49ers the opportunity to take any cornerback.

Whether it is Barron or Campbell, a cornerback may be the best player available. Therefore, it would make sense for the 49ers to take a cornerback.

They get an excellent talent to trio with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. The 49ers can always take a defensive lineman later since it is considered a deep draft.

I'm starting to get on board with taking a cornerback. Remember, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh took Sauce Gardner when he was head coach of the Jets.

A strong secondary could be his schtick now.

