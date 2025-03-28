NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Defensive End with Character Concerns
This would be quite a controversial pick if the 49ers were to make it.
In the latest mock draft from NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, he projects the 49ers to take Mashall defensive end Mike Green with the 11th pick.
"The Niners are determined to pump up their pass rush, and Green is the choice to help them in that effort," writes Davis. "Green's performance during Senior Bowl week showed his vast potential."
Davis makes a cogent, concise argument for why Green would be the right pick. He certainly is an explosive edge rusher, and the 49ers need at least one of those. He's similar to a young Dee Ford, which means he fits the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front.
In addition, Green graduated, which is important to the 49ers ever since they drafted Trey Lance after his junior season. None of their draft picks last year were underclassmen.
But Davis didn't mention why Green would be such a controversial pick.
Green started his college career at Virginia, where he was accused of sexual assault. He didn't get charged, but he did get suspended from the football team, so he transferred. What's more, he also was accused of sexual assault in high school, but wasn't charged then, either.
I'm not saying Green is guilty because he was accused. Again, it's worth noting that nothing ever came of either accusation. But the 49ers can't know for certain what happened during those incidents. They can't be 100 percent positive of Green's innocence.
And the 49ers can't take any risks with their first-round pick this season. They're attempting to replace nine starters with rookies and need to draft players they can count on.
I would be extremely surprised if the 49ers take Green.