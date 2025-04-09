All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Indiana DT C.J. West in Round 2

With the right coaching, West has the potential to become one of the three or four best defensive tackles in this class. And the 49ers probably feel they have the right coach.

Grant Cohn

Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman CJ West (8) celebrates with vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Scott Dolson after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman CJ West (8) celebrates with vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Scott Dolson after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers don't really have a defensive line. They have a defensive lineman -- Nick Bosa. They released the three other starters this offseason. So don't be surprised if the 49ers spend each of their top two picks on their D-line.

In Round 1, I expect the 49ers will take Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart. And in Round 2, I expect the 49ers will pick Indiana defensive tackle C.J. West.

West has flown up draft boards since he ran a scorching 4.95 40-yard dash at 316 lbs. during the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a premium athlete and an elite run defender who's similar to former 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Jones is the best defensive tackle the 49ers have drafted since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. In 2022, Jones signed with the Broncos and the 49ers have been trying to replace him ever since.

West needs some development as a pass rusher, but he instantly could improve the 49ers run defense which gave up way too many yards before contact last season. And that's because their defensive line was getting pushed around.

West doesn't get pushed around -- he does the pushing. And he has elite speed for a man his size which allows him to chase to the sideline and play through the whistle.

With the right coaching, West has the potential to become one of the three or four best defensive tackles in this class. And the 49ers probably feel they have the right coach -- Kris Kocurek. They think he's one of the best in the business.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News