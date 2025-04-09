NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Indiana DT C.J. West in Round 2
The 49ers don't really have a defensive line. They have a defensive lineman -- Nick Bosa. They released the three other starters this offseason. So don't be surprised if the 49ers spend each of their top two picks on their D-line.
In Round 1, I expect the 49ers will take Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart. And in Round 2, I expect the 49ers will pick Indiana defensive tackle C.J. West.
West has flown up draft boards since he ran a scorching 4.95 40-yard dash at 316 lbs. during the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a premium athlete and an elite run defender who's similar to former 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones.
Jones is the best defensive tackle the 49ers have drafted since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. In 2022, Jones signed with the Broncos and the 49ers have been trying to replace him ever since.
West needs some development as a pass rusher, but he instantly could improve the 49ers run defense which gave up way too many yards before contact last season. And that's because their defensive line was getting pushed around.
West doesn't get pushed around -- he does the pushing. And he has elite speed for a man his size which allows him to chase to the sideline and play through the whistle.
With the right coaching, West has the potential to become one of the three or four best defensive tackles in this class. And the 49ers probably feel they have the right coach -- Kris Kocurek. They think he's one of the best in the business.