NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Reach for Defensive Tackle in Round 1
The 49ers probably need to draft two starting defensive tackles in the upcoming draft, so could understand if they addressed the position with their first-round pick.
And that's exactly what NFL.com Draft analyst Gennaro Filice expects the 49ers to do. He projects them to take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 11th pick.
"Looking at San Francisco’s current depth chart, it’s shocking how unimposing the defensive line appears on paper," writes Filice. "Yeah, the group is headlined by Nick Bosa, but beyond the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, where’s the beef?
"The Niners are particularly thin on the interior. So let’s give them a scheme-versatile D-lineman out of Oregon -- recall Arik Armstead, members of the 49er Faithful? -- who has drawn the kind of subtle-yet-consistent praise throughout the pre-draft process that makes me believe he could go surprisingly high."
Harmon is the second-highest-graded defensive tackle in the draft according to ESPN, but his overall ranking is 23, which means he would be a reach at 11.
Defensive tackle is an incredibly deep position in this year's draft. The 49ers could pick a Day 1 starter in Round 2 and maybe even Round 3, so there's no reason to reach for one with the 11th pick.
Still, if the 49ers were to take Harmon, he wouldn't be a bad selection. He looks to be a three-down player who excels against the run and pass. And he went to Oregon for a year, and the 49ers have had success drafting players from that school.