NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell with 11th Pick
By far the best player the 49ers must replace this offseason is Dre Greenlaw.
When healthy, he was as good as any player on the 49ers. But he wasn't healthy last season, and the 49ers defense was soft without him. Their inability to effectively replace him derailed their season.
So it would come as no surprise if the 49ers were to take a linebacker with their first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. And that's why CBS projects the 49ers to take Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 11th pick.
"The 49ers aim for the super-dynamic pairing of Campbell and Fred Warner on the defense," writes CBS Draft Analyst Chris Trapasso.
On the surface, this pick makes a ton of sense. Warner plays his best when he's next to a violent, hard-hitting tone-setter, and Campbell fits the bill. Like Greenlaw, Campbell is extremely fast and violent.
But all those explosive movements and violent collisions lead to injuries. And while Greenlaw is coming off a torn Achilles, Campbell just had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to resume football-related activities.
Both of their bodies may be breaking down.
The last time the 49ers drafted an Alabama linebacker in Round 1 was Reuben Foster in 2017. And he turned out to be damaged goods after playing four grueling seasons at Alabama.
The 49ers can't afford to take another risk on a player with injury and durability concerns. They have to take a sure thing.