NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Defensive Lineman in Round 3
Defensive tackle might be the 49ers' biggest need.
The best one on their roster currently is Jordan Elliott who had zero sacks last year. So the 49ers could justify drafting a D-tackle as early as Round 1. Fortunately for the 49ers, D-tackle is one of the deepest positions in the upcoming draft. So they could wait until Round 3 and still find a Day 1 starter.
That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to take Flordia State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in Round 3.
"Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket," writes NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack.
"There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential."
On the surface, Farmer doesn't seem like a good fit for the 49ers because they're a one-gap defense, not a two-gap defense. They want their defensive linemen to burst upfield, not read and react.
But defensive tackles have such a difficult time defending the run in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front because they're exposed to double-team blocks. And Farmer has the ability to anchor against double teams and help the 49ers shut down the run. Which is what they need.
Because if they can't stop the run, they won't get many opportunities to rush the quarterback.