All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Defensive Lineman in Round 3

Defensive tackle might be the 49ers' biggest need.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Defensive tackle might be the 49ers' biggest need.

The best one on their roster currently is Jordan Elliott who had zero sacks last year. So the 49ers could justify drafting a D-tackle as early as Round 1. Fortunately for the 49ers, D-tackle is one of the deepest positions in the upcoming draft. So they could wait until Round 3 and still find a Day 1 starter.

That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to take Flordia State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in Round 3.

"Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket," writes NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack.

"There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential."

On the surface, Farmer doesn't seem like a good fit for the 49ers because they're a one-gap defense, not a two-gap defense. They want their defensive linemen to burst upfield, not read and react.

But defensive tackles have such a difficult time defending the run in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front because they're exposed to double-team blocks. And Farmer has the ability to anchor against double teams and help the 49ers shut down the run. Which is what they need.

Because if they can't stop the run, they won't get many opportunities to rush the quarterback.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News