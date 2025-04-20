NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Destructive Defensive Tackle

All 49ers

This is the player I would love for the 49ers to use the 11th pick on this Thursday.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) reacts in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A few positions are on the table for the San Francisco 49ers when they make their selection with the 11th pick.

Drafting a defensive tackle is the likeliest selection. It is their most glaring need and it allows them to draft one of the better players available.

That is the best-case scenario when a team gets a sweet prospect who also addresses a need. And that is exactly what Pro Football Network has the 49ers doing in their latest mock draft.

They have the 49ers using their 11th pick on Oregon's defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. He is a destructive player and one of the two defensive tackles I believe the 49ers should target.

"A lot of teams in the late teens and early 20s would be fawning over the chance to add Derrick Harmon. I don't know if he makes it that far. Prospects who simultaneously have such a high floor and such a high ceiling don't often last long. The 49ers need him badly.

"San Francisco has next to no proven utility on the defensive interior, and Harmon can be their new anchor to orbit around. At 6'4 1/2" and 313 pounds, with over 34" arms, he has the strength to hold strong in the run game, and he's a violent, high-motor pass-rusher."

This explanation from Pro Football Network is perfectly said about Harmon's fit on the 49ers. They need a physically imposing defensive tackle.

They got away from that when they went after Javon Hargrave. Drafting Harmon would be going back to their standard of physical freaks at the position.

With Harmon, the 49ers get a player who can impact the pass and run game. If a defensive tackle is what the 49ers want, then they should draft Harmon with the 11th pick.

