NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Prominent Defensive Tackle

Drafting this defensive tackle will help the 49ers address a desperate need while taking one of the best available players.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) closes in durigt the third quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) closes in durigt the third quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Drafting a defensive tackle is the likeliest route the 49ers will take with the 11th pick.

It is by far their biggest need on the team. Thankfully, one of the best players available will probably be a defensive tackle if the draft plays out in the 49ers' favor.

Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman recently released his mock draft, where he has the 49ers taking Oregon's Derrick Harmon with the 11th pick.

"One player I think will go higher than most expect on draft day is Oregon’s Derrick Harmon," wrote Weissman. "He’s a productive and disruptive defensive tackle with the length, quickness and power to break through the line and get to the quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers have been trying to replace DeForest Buckner for years, without much luck. Maybe drafting another Duck is the answer."

I resonate with Weissman's points. Harmon is an excellent player who should be projected to go higher. If the 49ers were to take him with the 11th pick, it would be a solid get.

What the 49ers need in a defensive tackle is a game-wrecker. The players who best resembled that under Kyle Shanahan were DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

Harmon has a ways to go to get to their level, but he can give the 49ers an immediate impact as a disruptor. He registered five sacks and 43 hurries in his final college season.

His greatest strength is as a pass rusher, but he is no slouch at being solid against the run. I'm all for the 49ers taking Harmon with the 11th pick.

Published
