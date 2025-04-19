Two Defensive Tackles 49ers Should Draft With 11th Pick
Drafting a defensive tackle with the 11th pick is the likeliest scenario for the San Francisco 49ers.
It is their most glaring need after all, and it just so happens this year's draft is loaded with excellent players in that position. The 49ers could pass up on taking one at No. 11.
That way, they can still get a good player at one of the thinner positions and still find a solid defensive tackle later. But it may be tough for the 49ers to do that since they need an immediate impact player.
Their best chance to do that will be in the first round. It's all about selecting the right one, and I have a couple of prospects in mind. Here are two defensive tackles the 49ers should draft with the 11th pick.
Derrick Harmon
Diving back into the Oregon well. Derrick Harmon is my primary defensive tackle for the 49ers to take with the 11th pick. If there is one thing the 49ers love with their interior linemen, it's destruction and havoc. It's why they loved DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, two former Ducks.
Now that Robert Saleh is back as the defensive coordinator, I can see him emphasizing the desire for Harmon since he loved having Buckner and Armstead. They don't care too much for the sack tallies from this position (Harmon had five in 2024). They want a disruptor to blow the pass and run game.
Harmon can be that player under the tutelage of Kris Kocurek and Saleh. His size is also what the 49ers will like. He's six feet, five inches and 310 pounds. Talk about a monster in the middle. I don't think the 49ers can go wrong with drafting him at No. 11.
Kenneth Grant
Speaking of another monster, Michigan's Kenneth Grant would be a sweet fit for the 49ers as well. He's a couple of inches shorter than Harmon, but his heavier at 340 pounds. Good luck trying to move him in the run game. That is where his strength lies, against the run.
However, he is no slouch as a pass rusher either. He will give the 49ers impactful snaps as a pass rusher, that game-wrecking ability they covet for an interior defensive lineman. Grant has sneaky quickness for a player of his size, which is perfect for the wide-nine.
His sack numbers aren't there (three in 2024), but I think having 23 hurries is exceptional. Again, the 49ers don't need a defensive tackle to get the numbers. They want a player who frees up others and blows up a play. Grant can be that guy and more if the 49ers can continue his development.