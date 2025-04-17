NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Reach for Need With 11th Pick
Linebacker is a position of need for the San Francisco 49ers.
It only emphasized once Dre Greenlaw left in free agency for the Denver Broncos. The 49ers only have Fred Warner to anchor the position.
However, they are looking at Dee Winters to step up and potentially be Warner's running mate like Greenlaw was. He did show some promise in 2024, so it's possible.
Still, the 49ers can't bank on Winters alone. They will need to draft a linebacker to increase the quality of depth and potentially find a starter.
That is why in a latest mock draft, Pro Football Network's David Bearman has the 49ers reaching for Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
"This pick is all about team needs, and the San Francisco 49ers primarily need a cornerback or an edge rusher. With Hunter and Johnson off the board, cornerback isn’t the option here. Walker is a young playmaker the 49ers need, especially with many expiring contracts on the defensive side of the ball. The 49ers are a team to watch, as they could trade up to secure a cornerback or trade down for more picks. If they stay put, they’ll take the best player available, and Walker fits that bill here."
The 49ers need a linebacker, but with the 11th pick. That would be a complete waste of a pick. If there is any linebacker the 49ers could key in on, it's Alabama's Jihaad Campbell.
He's regarded as the No. 1 linebacker prospect, but even he's not worth the selection with the 11th pick. The 49ers have to take a player at a premium position, like defensive tackle, offensive tackle, or edge rusher.
Linebacker is an important position on the 49ers' defense, but they can wait until Day 3 of the draft to address it. If there is any need the 49ers should address at No. 11, it's defensive tackle.
At least they will get one of the best players available.