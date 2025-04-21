NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down with Broncos in Round 1
The 49ers want to trade down in Round 1 of this week's NFL Draft and the Broncos want to trade up according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 49ers own the 11th pick. The Broncos own the 20th pick. If the Broncos were to offer their first-round pick and their second-round pick (51), the 49ers just might accept the deal.
And in that case, I'm projecting the 49ers would take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 20th pick. At 11, Harmon would be a bit of a reach. But at 20, he might be the best player available.
Then in Round 2, the 49ers would have two picks -- 43 and 51. At 43, they could take an offensive tackle such as Aireonte Ersery from Minnesota. Then at 51, they could take a guard such as Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona or Donovan Jackson from Ohio State. Suddenly, the 49ers would have a good offensive line that could protect their quarterback, Brock Purdy, who got injured twice last season.
In Round 3, the 49ers could take defensive end David Walker from Central Arkansas with the 75th pick -- they seem to be extremely high on him. And with the 100th pick, they could take wide receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State -- he has a similar skillset as Deebo Samuel who was vital to the offense when he was young and explosive.
Trading down in Round 1 would give the 49ers so many options and opportunities to fill multiple needs.
Trade down.