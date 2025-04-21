All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down with Broncos in Round 1

Trading down in Round 1 would give the 49ers so many options and opportunities to fill multiple needs.

Grant Cohn

Nov 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers president of football operations John Lynch looks on during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The 49ers want to trade down in Round 1 of this week's NFL Draft and the Broncos want to trade up according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 49ers own the 11th pick. The Broncos own the 20th pick. If the Broncos were to offer their first-round pick and their second-round pick (51), the 49ers just might accept the deal.

And in that case, I'm projecting the 49ers would take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 20th pick. At 11, Harmon would be a bit of a reach. But at 20, he might be the best player available.

Then in Round 2, the 49ers would have two picks -- 43 and 51. At 43, they could take an offensive tackle such as Aireonte Ersery from Minnesota. Then at 51, they could take a guard such as Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona or Donovan Jackson from Ohio State. Suddenly, the 49ers would have a good offensive line that could protect their quarterback, Brock Purdy, who got injured twice last season.

In Round 3, the 49ers could take defensive end David Walker from Central Arkansas with the 75th pick -- they seem to be extremely high on him. And with the 100th pick, they could take wide receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State -- he has a similar skillset as Deebo Samuel who was vital to the offense when he was young and explosive.

Trading down in Round 1 would give the 49ers so many options and opportunities to fill multiple needs.

Trade down.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

