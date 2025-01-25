All 49ers

NFL Network Analysts Expose Limitations of the Kyle Shanahan Offense

Suddenly, Kyle Shanahan's offensive system doesn't seem so cutting edge anymore.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Shanahan is coming off a major down season and so are his disciples. Mike McDaniel's offense was no good and as a result, the Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs, and Bobby Slowik just got fired after a mere two years as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator. Got fired by DeMeco Ryans, who also comes from the Shanahan coaching tree. Which means even Ryans understands that Shanahan's scheme is outdated.

NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recently discussed the limitations of the Shanahan offense on the Move the Sticks Podcast.

JEREMIAH: "How many times have we seen the Shanahan Offense when they get down and there's no illusion of run and it's drop-back pass (time), they're done."

BROOKS: "It's a big problem. The offense is built to play from ahead where they can dictate the terms, where they can get you seduced by the run action and then throw it down the field. We have seen that time and time again. And when they are behind, they don't have a true drop-back component to the passing game. Not that it's a narrow path to victory for them, but the game plan and the game script can't go awry because it's really hard for them to climb their way back into it just because the playbook isn't built for them to be behind. It's something they have to talk about, something they have to work on. It's certainly something that has popped up not only in Houston but with other teams that run iterations of this offense."

Another reason the Shanahan offense isn't built to come from behind is that it doesn't value elite offensive linemen. It wants cost-effective offensive linemen who are simply good enough to get by -- see right tackle Colton McKivitz. Once the opposing defense knows these guys have to pass block, they get destroyed. See both Super Bowl losses to the Chiefs.

The 49ers need to update their offensive philosophy and possibly their offensive scheme, too.

