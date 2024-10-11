All 49ers

NFL Official Explains Instant Replay Mistake in 49ers-Seahawks Game

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
SEATTLE -- NFL officials committed an all-time blunder Thursday night during the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks.

It happened during a punt. The ball hit the ground, grazed the Seahawks punt returner's finger and the 49ers recovered the ball. The officials on the field didn't see the ball hit the returner's finger so they gave it to the Seahawks. Naturally, the 49ers challenged the call. And after watching the replay, the officials still gave the ball to the Seahawks. Because apparently they didn't get the right replay with the right angle in time.

After the game, NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth was asked about the gaff. Here's what he said, courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks p.r. department.

Q: First question is about the San Francisco punt on the first play of the fourth quarter. What did the officials see on replay?

Butterworth: “Once we had the San Francisco challenge, we were looking to see if the returner did indeed touch the ball. We went through all available angles, and we get the raw feed from the truck. And there was not clear and obvious video evidence that the returner touched the ball. After looking at all available angles, we made the determination that we were going to stand on the call because there was not clear and obvious video evidence. Once Craig [Wrolstad] made his announcement and they came back from TV, the network had an enhanced shot that they did not send at all until after they played his announcement.”

Q: Okay, and how long after the announcement? Was another play run before?

Butterworth: “No, they came back from TV break with the shot synced in the same box as Craig’s announcement.”

Q: Okay, so was it too late by that point to correct it?

Butterworth: “Correct. Yes, it was too late to change that. And, just to be clear, they did not share that angle with us throughout the review process.”

Q: Okay. Did you get an explanation later after the fact on why you didn’t get that angle initially?

Butterworth: “No, but NFL Officiating Rules Analyst Walt Anderson spoke with Terry McAulay,
their rules analyst, and Terry then went on air stating they did not send the angle.”

