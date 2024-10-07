All 49ers

Nick Bosa Criticizes 49ers Defensive Coordinator Nick Sorensen

When Bosa says "we" need to adjust a little better, he means defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Something isn't right with the 49ers' defense.

Look at their run defense, for example. In the first half this past Sunday against the Cardinals, it shut down running back James Connor. Gave up just 9 yards on 6 carries. Utter domination.

But in the second half, the Cardinals made an adjustment, and suddenly the 49ers couldn't stop Connor. He rushed for 75 yards after halftime.

What happened?

"They were giving us a different look on the zone read," Nick Bosa said. "In all of our losses, the preparation we've had has been great, but teams are playing us different and doing things differently and we need to adjust a little better. They're just showing different looks than what we were looking at on tape. We've got to adjust."

When Bosa says "we" need to adjust a little better, he means defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. He's in charge of in-game adjustments for the defense, as are head coach Kyle Shanahan and assistant head coach Brandon Staley. The brain trust.

Predictably, Shanahan disagreed with Bosa's assessment. On a conference call Monday morning, Shanahan pointed the finger at his players for the poor run defense.

"I know the long run, touchdown run we got," Shanahan said. "when you're in an eight-man front and you missed the back, you’re one guy short and your middle-third player needs to make the tackle and he got buried. It was going to be a big gain, but not a touchdown gain and he got buried in it too. When you have an eight-man front and no one accounts for the quarterback it's not necessarily adjustment. It's a mistake. You can always go to two-shell defenses to have a guy in that lane, which definitely helps for those things. Just makes it harder for the downhill runs to the running back. There's always give and take with that. But that's the challenge of when you play a system where the quarterback can pull it, you can't fall asleep on any play the whole game because you never know when he is going to pull it. And if you don't have a guy account for it and they have the type of speed that quarterback has, that's what happens. They got us about two times in the game on it. That one being the worst one. Then another one in the fourth quarter that hurt us.”

So Shanahan is blaming the players. Bosa is blaming the coaches. And the 49ers are 2-3.

Sounds like things aren't going so great behind the scenes.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News