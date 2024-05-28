All 49ers

Nick Bosa Reacts to Brandon Aiyuk's Hold Out

"It's a tough business for sure."

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- If anyone knows how Brandon Aiyuk feels right now, its Nick Bosa.

Aiyuk currently is staying away from the 49ers offseason training program because he wants a contract extension, and his holdout could linger into September if the negotiations drag on. Because that's exactly what happened to Bosa last year. He missed OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason while he waited for the team and his agent to come to an agreement, which they did four days before the regular season started.

"It's a tough business for sure," Bosa said recently. "You have to have thick skin. I haven't gone through that, but I think you just have to understand that it's a business and the team is going to try to get as good as it possibly can with or without you. And you have to look out for yourself -- that's why you go through holdouts and do certain things that seem selfish in the moment. It is what is it. When everything is settled, we're going to come together as a team and try and go get one."

Has Bosa talked to Aiyuk at all about the business side of the profession?

"We chat a little bit, but not too much about the details," Bosa said. "I just told him to keep his head up and try to stay positive through it all."

Bosa had a down year by his standards after holding out last offseason. In fact, most of the 49ers star players tend to have down seasons immediately after signing extensions. We'll see if that trend continues with Aiyuk.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.