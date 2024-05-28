Nick Bosa Reacts to Brandon Aiyuk's Hold Out
SANTA CLARA -- If anyone knows how Brandon Aiyuk feels right now, its Nick Bosa.
Aiyuk currently is staying away from the 49ers offseason training program because he wants a contract extension, and his holdout could linger into September if the negotiations drag on. Because that's exactly what happened to Bosa last year. He missed OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason while he waited for the team and his agent to come to an agreement, which they did four days before the regular season started.
"It's a tough business for sure," Bosa said recently. "You have to have thick skin. I haven't gone through that, but I think you just have to understand that it's a business and the team is going to try to get as good as it possibly can with or without you. And you have to look out for yourself -- that's why you go through holdouts and do certain things that seem selfish in the moment. It is what is it. When everything is settled, we're going to come together as a team and try and go get one."
Has Bosa talked to Aiyuk at all about the business side of the profession?
"We chat a little bit, but not too much about the details," Bosa said. "I just told him to keep his head up and try to stay positive through it all."
Bosa had a down year by his standards after holding out last offseason. In fact, most of the 49ers star players tend to have down seasons immediately after signing extensions. We'll see if that trend continues with Aiyuk.