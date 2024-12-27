Nick Bosa Says the 49ers are Having an "Off Year"
A year ago, the 49ers beat the Lions in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium.
On Monday night, they'll have a rematch. Both teams are missing lots of key players due to injury. And yet the Lions are 13-2 while the 49ers are 6-9 and eliminated from the playoffs with two weeks remaining.
What a difference a year makes.
On Thursday, Nick Bosa stood at his locker and discusses the 49ers' disastrous season in relation to the Lions' continued success.
Q: How do you feel the mentality is throughout the locker room?
BOSA: "I think it's good. It's obviously not where you want to be this time of year. It's different, especially watching where we were at last year against this team. Just that feeling of December, January football. It's a feeling that I've gotten used to, being really competitive and being in the mix. But I think we're doing a good job of staying engaged. This is our job, so we're going to finish it strong."
Q: You mentioned seeing where you were at last year relative to the Lions. What has it been like seeing them ascend while you guys have taken a few steps back? How do you reconcile that?
BOSA: "I don't know how to answer that. They're doing great and we had an off year."
Q: Is it hard being in here? It's abnormally quiet in the locker room. Is it hard to come in here each day?
BOSA: "No, it's not hard to come into work. There are much worse jobs to have than playing a sport and making good money. Happy to come in."
MY TAKE: It seems like the only thing motivating Bosa at this point in the season is a paycheck. He seems disengaged.