No Timetable for Christian McCaffrey's Return per 49ers GM John Lynch

McCaffrey isn't yet ready to work out two days in a row and the 49ers don't know when he'll be ready to play football, but he's doing "incredibly well."

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers always deliver bad news in an upbeat, positive way.

General manager John Lynch recently went on KNBR and was asked if Christian McCaffrey is any closer to returning from bilateral Achilles tendonitis. A few weeks ago, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that McCaffrey is expected to return in early November.

But on KNBR, Lynch offered no timetable for McCaffrey's return. That's the bad news. But Lynch spoke in a way that almost makes you think he's delivering the best news.

"No new updates other than he's doing incredibly well," Lynch said. "It's all about the ramp up, increasing the activity, making sure that there's no setbacks. I could just tell people he's on a good track with that. No timelines or anything, but he's doing a little bit more. Not each day. We kind of stagger it, work hard one day, kind of go into more of a regen day the next day. But when you can start to stack those and not have setbacks, that's a good thing, and that's kind of the direction he's trending in."

Let's recap: McCaffrey isn't yet ready to work out two days in a row and the 49ers don't know when he'll be ready to play football, but he's doing "incredibly well," whatever that means.

I wouldn't be surprised if McCaffrey were to miss all of November and possibly December and January, too, despite how incredibly well his recovery allegedly has gone.

