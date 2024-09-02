All 49ers

One Concern With 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Facing the Jets

It's great that the 49ers will have Brandon Aiyuk against the Jets in Week 1, but there is one concern with him heading into that game.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
It was a relief for the San Francisco 49ers when they finally extended Brandon Aiyuk.

There was beginning to be a concern that it wouldn't get done in time for Week 1. Thankfully the 49ers successfully extended him so that he can be active against the New York Jets. However, there is one concern with Aiyuk when the 49ers face the Jets.

That concern is the shape that Aiyuk will be in. The last two extended players on the 49ers, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa, started the season slow. Both players accredit that to their contract negotiations. The time missed from holding out and the distraction of it took its toll on them.

Aiyuk can easily fall into that like Samuel and Bosa did. Samuel never looked remotely close to his 2021 self in 2022 when he was extended. Bosa on the other hand would start to round out into form again by midseason. Missing so much practice time is always a concern for a player.

Seeing it happen the last two years with Samuel and Bosa makes it worse. It seems more likely than not that Aiyuk will not be as polished. But there is always the possibility of him being different and looking in perfect form. For the 49ers' sake, they better hope that is the case.

Aiyuk performing sluggishly against the Jets probably won't be a one-off if it happens. He'll likely continue to look like that for the next few weeks until he finally has practice and game reps logged. That is what happened to Samuel and Bosa.

Should that happen, then the 49ers will not be in an optimal state offensively. Everything will become clear on his state when the 49ers kick the season off against the Jets in Week 1.

