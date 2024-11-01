One Position the 49ers Should Upgrade in a Trade
The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to being active at the trade deadline.
They almost always are buyers whether it is for a prominent or depth player. Last year the 49ers traded for Chase Young from the Washington Commanders to boost their pass rush. Before acquiring Young, they traded for Randy Gregory from the Denver Broncos. So long as the 49ers are playoff contenders they will always be players at the trade deadline.
“Nothing’s imminent right now. I will tell everyone that,” said John Lynch to KNBR on a trade. “But if something does come together here—the trade deadline’s on election day, interesting how they did that—but if anything comes by then, that makes sense, it can make us a better football team, fits with our financial position, and all those things, then we’ll certainly pull the trigger.”
This is the usual Lynch answer when he's asked about the 49ers entering the trade market. It's more likely than not given their history that a trade is incoming. Should that happen, there is one position the 49ers should upgrade in a trade. They must target a defensive lineman whether it is on the edge or the interior. The 49ers need to boost their pass-rushing impact.
It hasn't been bad, but it hasn't been good either. They rank in the middle of the league in nearly every important statistical category. 20 sacks is all they’ve mustered so far, tied for the 16th most in the NFL. They are generating pressure on the quarterback 34.6 percent of the time, ranking as the 14th best. Blitzing could be a way to increase their success rate with sacks and pressure.
The issue is that the 49ers call blitzes at the third-lowest rate. It isn't what they want to do. Rushing four and dropping seven back in coverage is their staple, which is why they need to acquire a defensive lineman. They need more quality and depth to keep that staple as a strength.
Entering Week 8, the 49ers have utilized a four-man rush at the third-highest rate in the NFL this season (77.9 percent). Their 37 percent pressure rate using four pass rushers ranks as the sixth-highest in the league. They have also generated 14 sacks when not blitzing in 2024, tied for the sixth-most
The best way to sustain that level and improve it is by acquiring another pass rusher. Do not look at the offense for the trade market. It has to be on the defense, specifically with a defensive lineman.