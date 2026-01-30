Why it's Becoming Increasingly Likely the 49ers Trade Mac Jones

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers are drawing interest from teams for Mac Jones.

Several teams need a starting-caliber quarterback. Jones would provide an immediate upgrade to them, like the Minnesota Vikings.

Trading or retaining Jones can go either way. It's a coin flip. The 49ers wouldn't mind significant draft capital for him, but they also love having Jones on the roster.

However, trading Jones is becoming increasingly likely. That is because there will soon be a perfect replacement for Jones that the 49ers would target.

Trading Mac Jones is picking up steam

Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins is expected to be released, per @TheAthletic.



Cousins will be 38 years old heading into his 15th season. pic.twitter.com/n2Yb0YDVNT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 29, 2026

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly going to release Kirk Cousins, per The Athletic. It's well-known that Kyle Shanahan loves Cousins, and that he's tried to get him to the 49ers before.

Now is Shanahan's chance to finally do it. Jones is better than Cousins, but the 49ers can receive a second-round pick for him. Trading Jones is more enticing with Cousins becoming a free agent.

There wasn't a single quarterback in free agency worth noting that could come close to shrinking the hole left by Jones. Zach Wilson was one name thrown out there, but he's not a fit.

With Cousins, the 49ers get a quarterback who is familiar with their offensive system. Plus, he's similar to Jones with the addition of a stronger arm.

Although he's a little less mobile than Jones, Cousins makes up for it by getting the ball out of his hands promptly. It makes all the sense in the world to sign Cousins if Jones is traded.

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, while a pathway to trading Jones continues to strengthen, there's still a chance the 49ers retain him. Shanahan wasn't so keen on the idea of trading Jones during his season-ending press conference when asked about it.

"As any player on our team, including myself and John, you always listen to people and trade offers," Shanahan said, "but we're also not into getting rid of good players. So, I'd be very surprised if Mac wasn't around us next year.”

Of course, the pushback to that is Shanahan is putting on a show for teams who want to acquire him. Any team that wants Jones will have to pay a hefty price.

That's how it should be. Jones is a capable quarterback at the most important position in football. But there's only so much a team will be willing to give up.

Unless the 49ers are getting a first-round or high second-round pick, they are better off keeping Jones.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI