This one small tweak can unlock the 49ers' full potential on offense
The 49ers offense isn't particularly good this season.
It ranks 21st out of 32 teams in points per game, and it ranks 17th in both yards per play and estimated points added per play. Any way you slice, the 49ers' offense is mediocre at best.
We're entering Week 6, and the 49ers still are the only team in the NFL that hasn't scored a rushing touchdown yet. Which is surprising, because they have Christian McCaffrey, who was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.
McCaffrey is having another remarkable season. He currently leads the league in touches and yards from scrimmage, and he ranks 6th in the NFL in receiving yards, which is incredible for a running back.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, McCaffrey is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season, and that's a big reason their offense is so mediocre. They can't run the ball effectively with McCaffrey. Meanwhile, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., is averaging a respectable 4.0 yards per carry behind the same offensive line.
The 49ers offense actually has the potential to be elite if Kyle Shanahan uses his personnel properly. Lining Christian McCaffrey in the backfield every play isn't working. The 49ers have to try something else.
Statistics the 49ers should consider
When McCaffrey lines up in the backfield this season, the 49ers offense is averaging 5.35 yards per play and -0.03 EPA per play. But when McCaffrey lines up in the slot, the offense averages a whopping 6.0 yards per play and 0.31 EPA per play despite all their injuries. That's a huge jump.
McCaffrey clearly is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, which is incredible considering he's a running back. Unfortunately for him, he's not a particularly good running back anymore.
So the 49ers should move him to slot receiver most of the time. That way, he can go in motion before the snap and draw the eyes of the opposing defense like Deebo Samuel used to do for the 49ers. The 49ers are missing that eye candy in their offense. McCaffrey can fill that role.
If McCaffrey plays in the slot, defenses won't load the box, which means the 49ers' running game should open up even if Brian Robinson Jr. is the running back. And the more McCaffrey goes in motion before the snap, the harder he will be to defend.
Make the switch.