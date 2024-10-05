One Underrated Trait That 49ers QB Brock Purdy has
There are many traits that make 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy an excellent player.
He is a solid processor, has amazing mental fortitude, and has sound scrambling ability. However, there is one underrated trait that Purdy has that isn't talked about enough. That trait is accountability, which ties into leadership.
Every leader on a team has to take accountability, especially as a quarterback. Purdy accomplishes that to perfection. Look no further than when he took ownership at his press conference on Thursday. It was regarding a throw completed to Deebo Samuel that he wishes was better in Week 4 against the Patriots.
“If I would've just led him in stride, I think that's a touchdown," said Purdy. "But obviously the safety that was in the middle of the field wasn't getting deep and we had a post on in which Deebo ran really well. And for me, I saw him so open that I didn't want to overthrow him. I did that last year against the Rams. There's some plays where I've underthrown him too.
"And so, I was just trying to get a completion, but in hindsight, I have to be aggressive. I have to lead him in stride and trust him more than anything for him to go and make that play. That's what I meant by it. So, I wish I would've led him and it would've been a touchdown, but JP finished it either way.”
This type of ownership is what is going to allow Purdy to continue to ascend. While it was a nice play he made to Samuel, he left more out there to be had. It is the equivalent of not finishing all the food on your dinner plate. There was still more on there, yet Purdy left the table with food still on his plate.
There shouldn't be a doubt that Purdy won't improve from this. He recognized this mistake immediately in the game. You can hear him acknowledge that since he was mic'd up. Samuel might not have much of a gripe with that throw. He spent years getting missed by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
But Purdy is far and beyond Garoppolo. Not only can he hit Samuel and others like that, he will try to get better at it. That is why he is holding himself accountable. He has to. A player cannot get better if they don't take accountability for their mistakes or less-than-optimal plays.
Again, this will allow Purdy to ascend. He is doing that already through four games this season. Purdy has been really solid. There is an argument to be made that he looks better than any four-game stretch he had last year when he was in MVP contention. There is a lot to be excited about with the 49ers this year and it is largely thanks to Purdy.