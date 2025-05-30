All 49ers

PFF: 49ers OT Trent Williams is the NFL's 4th-Best Offensive Tackle

Williams might still be one of the best left tackles in the NFL even at his age, but this season could be his final one in the NFL.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
For years, Trent Williams was unquestionably the best left tackle in the NFL. And he didn't even practice. He was just that good.

Now, he's finally beginning to decline.

That's why Pro Football Focus ranks Williams fourth among NFL offensive linemen entering 2025.

"Williams, who turns 37 in August, had a down year in 2024 and missed significant time due to injury," writes PFF's Zoltan Buday. "He still earned an 85.6 PFF overall grade, which ranked seventh among offensive tackles. That's a high mark for the rest of the league, but Williams had earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the previous four seasons, and ranked first in three of four.

"He gets the benefit of the doubt here, and if he can stay healthy, he is still one of the best players at the position."

I understand why Buday gives Williams the benefit of the doubt -- he's a future Hall of Famer. But he's also human, and bodies naturally deteriorate over time. He has injured his ankle every year since 2020. Last year, his annual ankle injury cost him seven games. At some point, these ankle injuries could end his career.

At 37 years old, it seems unwise to expect Williams or any professional athlete not to decline no matter how great they were in their prime. Because they're not in their prime anymore.

Williams might still be one of the best left tackles in the NFL even at his age, but this season could be his final one in the NFL. Savor it.

