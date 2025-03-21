PFF Says Brandon Aiyuk is the 49ers' Best Trade Asset
John Lynch made it clear at the NFL Scouting Combine last month that the 49ers are listening to trade offers for Brandon Aiyuk.
Does that mean Aiyuk is the 49ers' best trade asset?
Pro Football Focus believes he is. Here's why:
"San Francisco has retooled its roster going into 2025, moving on from Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave and others," writes PFF analyst Bradley Locker. "On the surface, it wouldn’t seem like the same applies to Aiyuk, but there’s more than meets the eye.
"Aiyuk was involved in trade scenarios for nearly four months last summer before agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers. Still, he turned in a career-low 74.1 PFF receiving grade before tearing his ACL in Week 7.
"Reports have resurfaced about the team wanting to trade Aiyuk, especially before $31 million is guaranteed on April 1. That gives credence to the idea that a swap could happen after nearly a year of build-up."
PFF nails why the 49ers would like to trade Aiyuk, but they don't explain why another team would want to give up a significant asset for him. Keep in mind, he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus last season and his contract is extremely expensive.
The 49ers might be able to find a team willing to trade for Aiyuk, but probably wouldn't get more than a fourth-round pick in return.
Which means Aiyuk isn't their best trade asset. If they really want to get a first-round pick, they'd have to trade Brock Purdy.