PFF Projects 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall to Break Out in 2025
The 49ers are getting old.
They've more or less kept their core of players together since 2020. That's half a decade. They desperately need a young player to step up next season.
And Pro Football Focus expects that young breakout player to be wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
"Pearsall endured about as arduous of a first season as possible but still offered solid results, turning in a 64.1 PFF receiving grade with only a 3.1% drop rate," writes PFF analyst Bradley Locker."The former Florida product was even stronger during his final two years of college, posting an 82.6 PFF receiving grade and 2.19 yards per route run. In light of the fact that the 49ers may trade Deebo Samuel and that Brandon Aiyuk is still returning from a severe knee injury, Pearsall will presumably shoulder more on his plate in 2025."
Pearsall is a great selection. Not only did he get shot in the chest and miss the first six games of the regular season, he also missed most of OTAs, minicamp and training camp with hamstring and shoulder injuries, too. In addition, Kyle Shanahan's offense is notoriously difficult to learn, especially for young wide receivers.
This year, Pearsall should have Shanahan's scheme down. Plus, he should have a full offseason for the first time. Which means he certainly could break out. Remember, he had 210 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in the 49ers' final two games. You could argue he has begun to break out already.