PFF Projects the 49ers to Take Offensive Linemen with First Two Picks
If the 49ers are going to give Brock Purdy a massive contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player on the team, it stands to reason that they would invest in the offensive line, too.
The 49ers offensive line is mediocre at best and hasn't been good since Jim Harbaugh was the coach more than 10 years ago. That's one reason Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz projects the 49ers to draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1 and North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in Round 2.
Here's PFF's analysis:
"Round 1, Pick 11: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Banks elevated his game in 2024, allowing just one sack and 10 total pressures across 538 pass-blocking snaps for the Longhorns."
MY TAKE: Banks might not be the best player available when the 49ers are on the board, but he probably will be the best offensive lineman available and he seems to be a much better prospect than Mike McGlinchey ever was. I like this pick.
More PFF analysis:
"Round 2, Pick 43: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel was one of the standout performers at Senior Bowl week, showcasing the versatility and physicality needed to excel at multiple positions. He dominated at his level of competition in 2024, allowing just seven total pressures while grading positively on 23.3% of outside zone runs for the Bison."
MY TAKE: I love this pick. If the 49ers were able to come away from this draft with two quality starters on their offensive line, suddenly they would have a good offensive line for the first time since the Harbaugh Era. That being said, I bet the 49ers go defensive line with their first two picks instead because they're the 49ers and that's what they do.