PFF Ranks 49ers Guard Aaron Banks 73rd Among NFL Free Agents

The 49ers most likely will need to find a new left guard this offseason.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks (65) blocks New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (center left) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Aaron Banks will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the 49ers probably won't re-sign him. That's because he was highly inconsistent during the past three seasons as the starting left guard. And yet, he still could have a significant market considering Pro Football Focus ranks him the 73rd-best free agent on the market this year.

"The former second-round pick showed steady growth over his four-year rookie deal, though he never eclipsed 90% of snaps played in a season at a position where you’d like to play as close to 100% as possible," writes PFF. "Banks moves very well in the run game for his size, which is presumably what made him most attractive to the 49ers in the first place, but still has room to grow in pass protection."

The 49ers spent an uncharacteristically-high pick on Banks when they took him in Round 2 of the 2020 draft. They usually don't select guards that high. Clearly, they thought Banks could be special. And maybe he will be special one day. But he hasn't been special for the 49ers. And as PFF points out, he has been injured too often.

The 49ers need to find a cheaper, better left guard than Banks, and that means drafting one, perhaps as high as Round 2 again. Ohio Stat's Donovan Jackson would be a good choice. He currently is projected as a mid-second-round pick.

