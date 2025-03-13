PFF Ranks the 49ers Among the Biggest Losers in Free Agency
When your best signing by far is Mac Jones, you're having a rough offseason.
The 49ers have lost eight starters so far in free agency and replaced none of them. Instead, they've signed backups and special teams. And that's why Pro Football Focus says the 49ers are among the biggest losers in free agency so far.
"With a lucrative extension for quarterback Brock Purdy on the horizon, the 49ers largely had to sit out free agency, watching from the sidelines," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "As of this writing, their biggest signing has been tight end Luke Farrell, who agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million.
"That doesn’t even account for the roster moves San Francisco had to make just to put itself in a position to extend Purdy. The team parted ways with key contributors, including Deebo Samuel — who was traded to Washington — along with Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd and fan-favorite Kyle Juszczyk.
"After a disappointing 2024 season, convincing the locker room that Purdy’s contract is worth sacrificing roster depth and addressing key needs could be a tough sell."
For what it's worth, John Lynch said at the Combine that there's no guarantee the 49ers will extend Brock Purdy, and signing Mac Jones to a two-year contract gives them a fallback option if Purdy and the 49ers can't reach a financial agreement.
The 49ers certainly got worse on paper this week. They'll need to have an outstanding draft in a couple months.
