All 49ers

PFF Ranks the 49ers Among the Biggest Losers in Free Agency

When your best signing by far is Mac Jones, you're having a rough offseason.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When your best signing by far is Mac Jones, you're having a rough offseason.

The 49ers have lost eight starters so far in free agency and replaced none of them. Instead, they've signed backups and special teams. And that's why Pro Football Focus says the 49ers are among the biggest losers in free agency so far.

"With a lucrative extension for quarterback Brock Purdy on the horizon, the 49ers largely had to sit out free agency, watching from the sidelines," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "As of this writing, their biggest signing has been tight end Luke Farrell, who agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million.

"That doesn’t even account for the roster moves San Francisco had to make just to put itself in a position to extend Purdy. The team parted ways with key contributors, including Deebo Samuel — who was traded to Washington — along with Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd and fan-favorite Kyle Juszczyk.

"After a disappointing 2024 season, convincing the locker room that Purdy’s contract is worth sacrificing roster depth and addressing key needs could be a tough sell."

For what it's worth, John Lynch said at the Combine that there's no guarantee the 49ers will extend Brock Purdy, and signing Mac Jones to a two-year contract gives them a fallback option if Purdy and the 49ers can't reach a financial agreement.

The 49ers certainly got worse on paper this week. They'll need to have an outstanding draft in a couple months.

Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News