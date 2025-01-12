PFF Says 49ers Should Sign Steelers Linebacker Elandon Roberts
It seems as though the 49ers will lose Dre Greenlaw this offseason.
They have to give Brock Purdy a massive extension and probably won't have enough cap space to make Greenlaw one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL.
That's why Pro Football Focus says the 49ers should sign Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts.
"After failing to make the playoffs, the 49ers will encounter a bit of a crossroads during the 2025 offseason," writes PFF analyst Bradley Locker. "While dealing with Brock Purdy’s probable extension, San Francisco will need potential reinforcements at tackle and cornerback. Don’t discount adding a linebacker or two through free agency, either. Roberts produced a career-high 77.2 overall PFF grade this season, buoyed by his 90.4 PFF run-defense grade — the sixth-best mark among defenders with 400 or more snaps. Coverage has been more of a problem for Roberts, but the 30-year-old could help solidify a linebacking group that ranked only 26th in PFF run-defense grade, even with Fred Warner."
The 49ers definitely need to improve their run defense and add to their linebacker corps. Which means Roberts would be a solid addition. Fred Warner certainly is a coverage specialist who needs a violent run-defender next to him. That's Roberts.
Still, the 49ers would be better off drafting a linebacker than signing a veteran, because they're already one of the oldest teams in the NFL. They need to get younger and faster, and Roberts would help them in those departments.